OKC Warming Shelters Welcoming People In Need During Cold Weather


Friday, November 11th 2022, 10:19 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With temperatures dropping, Oklahoma City officials are telling community members about three of Oklahoma City's warming shelters that will be welcoming people in need Friday night.

Here's a look at the locations, times and eligibility requirements for the City Care Night Shelter, Salvation Army and the City Rescue Mission:

Winter Shelter Bed Available 11/11/22
