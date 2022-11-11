OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County.

Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line and began traveling on the westbound side of State Highway 39.

OHP said the second vehicle tried to avoid a collision. However, Gentry's vehicle collided with the second vehicle head-on.

Gentry was pinned in her vehicle for nearly three hours. She was pronounced dead by the medical examiner due to multiple injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a hospital in Ada where they were later treated and released.

Troopers said both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.