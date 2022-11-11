Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC


Friday, November 11th 2022, 9:57 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023.

The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year.

A grand opening is expected to be held in March of next year.

They said it will be the first cat café in Oklahoma.
