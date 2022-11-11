Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC

Friday, November 11th 2022, 3:45 am
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.
According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles.
One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word on what caused the crash, according to OCPD.
This is a developing story.
