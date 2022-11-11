Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC


Friday, November 11th 2022, 3:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles.

One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word on what caused the crash, according to OCPD.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 11th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022