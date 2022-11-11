Norman Warming Shelter Prepares For Winter Weather

-

There's going to be a huge cold front coming to the metro over the next couple of days and shelters are opening their doors.

Norman's homeless community getting a helping hand from "A Friend's House."

“I would hate to be sleeping out in the cold I've done it a couple of nights. It's no fun to freeze outside,” Layla Shenwary said.

When the road looks rough ahead, Food and Shelter said you've got a friend in me.

April Doshier said the temporary men and women's emergency overnight shelter opened on the first.

The shelter can hold up to 40 people.

Folks tell News 9 Food and Shelter is that friend that always has your back. Now, there are two overnight shelter options in Norman.

“A friend's House” offers a bed for someone to sleep in for the night and resources to find them a bed they can sleep in forever. Doshier said the shelter opened with the help of the city and they plan to find a permanent location soon.

“We do hope to increase our capacity to better serve this community but to also bring in families who need shelter as well,” Doshier said.

People checking in said a good friend is hard to find, but here they feel welcomed.

“I felt refreshed. I was grateful to wake up and I felt safe. I felt safe,” Mitsy Dennison said.

Doshier tells News 9 they're also in need of donations for the upcoming winter months. They’re accepting cold weather items like coats, scarves, gloves, blankets, etc.

There are also eight overnight shelters in OKC open year-round. They will open up their overflow shelters City Care, City Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army on Friday and Saturday night.



