Burglars Take Everything From An Oklahoma City Woman's Storage Shed

An Oklahoma City woman came onto her property to find a nearly empty shed. Her neighbor saw people come and go from her property with truckloads of items, including the building's roof and walls.

"It's just devastating,” property owner Mickey Key said. “It looks like a tornado's been through here.”

However, it was man – rather than Mother Nature -- who ransacked Key's storage shed.

"I feel invaded,” Key said. “Almost attacked. Demoralized. Any bad word you can think of. My hearts just broken. I can't really tell you everything that they took. It's just… I (sic) looking around and I think, ‘Oh my God.’"

The burglarized shed is one of two total. The other was broken down on a trailer bed.

The burglarized shed, at one point, had a roof and walls. Burglars took both along with anything else they could carry or haul. They also took one item that kept them out.

"They tore down the gate one day, and there was a caravan the next,” Key said. “We had some medical equipment, oxygen supplies. We had furniture, we had appliances, a soda blaster machine, some tools and equipment."

Key estimates the missing equipment is worth $300,000, all left over from a hospice she previously owned.

Key said it's hard to pinpoint when burglars cleared the place out. Caring for her sick husband has taken up most of her time.

Her neighbor saw the caravan and let her know via a note taped to the shed. Oklahoma City police said the site didn't have any cameras.

Now, Key is left to sift through the odds and ends and try to keep them out of Mother Nature's reach.

"I don't have any real help to haul any of the good things that are left,” Key said. “I don't know what I would do with them right now. It's just a conundrum right now.”