Former OCSO Deputy Arrested After Allegedly Violating Victim Protective Order

-

A recently fired Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy was on the wrong side of the law once again, one month after a judge granted a victim’s protective order for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

Former deputy Anthony Jackson, 40, was booked on Wednesday into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said Jackson called his ex-girlfriend six days after the judge ordered no-contact.

A second warrant for Jackson's arrest was signed by a judge this week. He was arrested after an interview at Oklahoma City Police Headquarters for allegations of stalking and violating a victim's protective order.

The pregnant woman wrote in the victim’s protective order paperwork that her boyfriend at the time and father of the unborn baby was physically and verbally abusive during an argument over an apartment. The victim claimed Jackson grabbed one of her wrists and dragged her from the door to the living room area as she tried to leave their home.

In court documents, the woman told investigators Jackson threatening remark saying, “she was not leaving the apartment pregnant and that she was not having his baby anymore."

Jackson allegedly interfered with the woman's call to 911 but later took her to a local hospital to be checked.

The veteran law officer was fired after the Oklahoma County Sheriff learned of the investigation and charges.

“I’m happy the young lady involved called police and had enough belief in us regardless of who the perpetrator is,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Vindication will be had.”

Jackson was released from jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. He has not been charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.



