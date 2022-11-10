Restaurants Offering Free Meals, Special Deals For Veterans On Veterans Day

By: News 9, News On 6

Many restaurants and organizations are offering deals Friday for those who have served or are actively serving in the military.

**Some promotions may apply at only specific locations**

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military members can get a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. To view the menu, click here.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine-in Friday can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu. To view the menu, click here.

Casey’s General Stores

Current and former military members can receive a free cup of coffee Friday.

Chili’s

Current and former military who dine-in Friday can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu. To view the menu, click here.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Veterans and active-duty members can get a free donut of their choice when they order in-store.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty members can get free red, white and blueberry pancakes at participating store locations.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans can get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans, active-duty members and spouses can get a free bloomin’ onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

Scooter’s

Veterans can get a free drink of any size when ordered at a participating location.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and spouses can get a free tall (12 oz) hot or cold brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse