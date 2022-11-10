Restaurants Offering Free Meals, Special Deals For Veterans On Veterans Day
Thursday, November 10th 2022
Many restaurants and organizations are offering deals Friday for those who have served or are actively serving in the military.
**Some promotions may apply at only specific locations**
Applebee’s
- All veterans and active duty military members can get a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.
- To view the menu, click here.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Current and former military who dine-in Friday can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu.
- To view the menu, click here.
Casey’s General Stores
- Current and former military members can receive a free cup of coffee Friday.
Chili’s
- Current and former military who dine-in Friday can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu.
- To view the menu, click here.
Cracker Barrel
- Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online.
Dunkin’ Donuts
- Veterans and active-duty members can get a free donut of their choice when they order in-store.
IHOP
- Veterans and active-duty members can get free red, white and blueberry pancakes at participating store locations.
Krispy Kreme
- Veterans can get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.
Outback Steakhouse
- Veterans, active-duty members and spouses can get a free bloomin’ onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.
Scooter’s
- Veterans can get a free drink of any size when ordered at a participating location.
Starbucks
- Veterans, military service members and spouses can get a free tall (12 oz) hot or cold brewed coffee.
Texas Roadhouse
- Veterans and active-duty members can receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.