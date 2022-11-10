Cold Front Expected To Bring Cooler Temps, Rain Showers Across The State

Thursday, November 10th 2022, 8:17 am
A strong cold front is arriving Thursday afternoon and will bring a chance of rain and the possibility of a few storms into the evening hours.
The highs are expected to drop into the 40s for most of the state Friday.
A slight chance of rain for the metro Friday, but a more moderate chance for much of the southeast parts of the state.
The cold pattern that starts Friday is expected to bring rain and the possibility of snow next week.
