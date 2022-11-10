Cold Front Expected To Bring Cooler Temps, Rain Showers Across The State


Thursday, November 10th 2022, 8:17 am



A strong cold front is arriving Thursday afternoon and will bring a chance of rain and the possibility of a few storms into the evening hours.

HIGHS TOMORROW 11/10/22

The highs are expected to drop into the 40s for most of the state Friday.

HCANCE OF RAIN & STORMS FRI. 11/10/22

A slight chance of rain for the metro Friday, but a more moderate chance for much of the southeast parts of the state.

9-DAY FORECAST 11/10/22

The cold pattern that starts Friday is expected to bring rain and the possibility of snow next week.
