Enid Police Searching For Suspects In Dognapping Case


Thursday, November 10th 2022, 6:33 am

By: News 9


ENID, Okla. -

Enid Police are searching for a stolen dog, and the suspects who may have taken it.

Police said two men were seen with the dog near West State Avenue and South Independence Avenue.

The dog, a pit bull wearing an orange collar, was taken from its home about a block away.

Citizens are asked to call Enid Police with any information.
