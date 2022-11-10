Enid Police Searching For Suspects In Dognapping Case

Thursday, November 10th 2022, 6:33 am
Enid Police are searching for a stolen dog, and the suspects who may have taken it.
Police said two men were seen with the dog near West State Avenue and South Independence Avenue.
The dog, a pit bull wearing an orange collar, was taken from its home about a block away.
Citizens are asked to call Enid Police with any information.
November 10th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
September 16th, 2022
November 11th, 2022
November 11th, 2022
November 11th, 2022
November 11th, 2022