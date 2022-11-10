Canoo To Aquire Manufacturing Facility In OKC


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City.

The facility will produce Canoo’s LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023.

Canoo’s Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit annual run rate by the end of 2023, with additional capacity to scale on the 120+ acre site.

﻿For more information, follow this link. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 9th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022