Canoo To Aquire Manufacturing Facility In OKC

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City.

The facility will produce Canoo’s LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023.

Canoo’s Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit annual run rate by the end of 2023, with additional capacity to scale on the 120+ acre site.

