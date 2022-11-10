SE OKC Drive-By Shooting Kills 18-Year-Old Mother Holding Infant

-

A young mother died on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City home.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Princess Stevenson but they did collect video of the suspect’s car.

Authorities said Stevenson was holding her 4-month-old baby when a black car drove by and opened fire on the family. The barrage of gunshots interrupted a quiet evening in a neighborhood near Southeast 51st Street and East Avenue.

Related: 18-Year-Old Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting

“We paused our phones and paused the TV,” neighbor Karina Love said. “We just kept hearing them go off, and when we noticed that, we went to the front doors and heard screaming.”

Stevenson and her baby were hit with the gunfire. The young mother was rushed to a local hospital in a private car but did not survive the gunshot injuries.

“The infant child she was holding was also struck by a non-life threatening injury to the foot,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said. “Turns out, the child is going to be OK.”

Neighbors said there were several other young children and adults in the targeted home who could have been shot. Home security cameras caught a brief glimpse of the suspect's car as it sped away.

“That’s not the reason we bought the cameras, but that’s what they’ve been used for lately,” neighbor Patty Delgado said.

Delgado's cameras captured a car involved in another drive-by shooting only a few blocks away. The shooting killed an innocent 9-year-old boy last month.

Delgado, the grandmother of 10, is now worried for her family's safety.

Related: Police: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting

“My grandkids normally play in my yard when they’re over here,” said Delgado. “I can’t even let them do that right now.”

Police are investigating the motive behind the city's latest deadly gun attack.

“Hearing that so close to home is heartbreaking and scary and nerve-racking,” said Love.