Former OCSO Deputy Accused Of Stalking, Violating VPO

By: News 9

-

A former deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Anthony Jackson is accused of violating a victim protective order and stalking.

The VPO stems from an incident between Jackson and his former girlfriend that happened in October.

Related: Former Oklahoma County Deputy Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Jackson was released on $100,000 bond.