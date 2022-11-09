Former OCSO Deputy Accused Of Stalking, Violating VPO


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 4:37 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Anthony Jackson is accused of violating a victim protective order and stalking.

The VPO stems from an incident between Jackson and his former girlfriend that happened in October.

Jackson was released on $100,000 bond.
