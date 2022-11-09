Fall Night Market Canceled Due To Anticipated Weather Conditions


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 11:59 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Fall Night Market, that was set to take place Friday, has been canceled due to anticipated weather.

The previous story on the event follows.

------

The event is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma’s small shops and artisans.

People will have the chance to shop for décor items, specialty foods, art and more.

There will also be live stage performances and food trucks.
