SCOTUS Hearing Arguments Challenging Indian Child Welfare Act

Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 9:50 am
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday over a challenge to a federal law giving preference to Native American families in adoption or foster care proceedings involving Native children.
A Texas family sued to overturn the 1978 federal law, under the premise that the law is unconstitutional.
The Cherokee Nation, as well as hundreds of other tribes nationwide, said they disagree.
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022