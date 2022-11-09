SCOTUS Hearing Arguments Challenging Indian Child Welfare Act


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9


WASHINGTON -

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday over a challenge to a federal law giving preference to Native American families in adoption or foster care proceedings involving Native children.

A Texas family sued to overturn the 1978 federal law, under the premise that the law is unconstitutional.

The Cherokee Nation, as well as hundreds of other tribes nationwide, said they disagree.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 9th, 2022

November 9th, 2022

November 9th, 2022

November 9th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022

November 10th, 2022