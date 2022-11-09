Temps In The 70s Expected For Wednesday, With Cold Front Fast Approaching


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 7:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Record warm lows to start your Wednesday with highs today in the 70s and 80s.

High temps for today.

Temps this afternoon.

Look for windy conditions today as our next storm approaches. Tomorrow the cold front slams in.

Temps for Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning wind chills will be in the teens.

Future wind chill for Friday.

Friday afternoon highs will be in the 40s, but factoring in the north wind, it will feel like the 20s through the day.

Temps for Friday afternoon.

Rain chances go up tomorrow as the front moves through, but rain should end tomorrow evening.

Chances of rain and storms for Thursday night.

Saturday morning lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s with a hard killing freeze expected. 
