Temps In The 70s Expected For Wednesday, With Cold Front Fast Approaching

By: News 9

Record warm lows to start your Wednesday with highs today in the 70s and 80s.

Look for windy conditions today as our next storm approaches. Tomorrow the cold front slams in.

Friday morning wind chills will be in the teens.

Friday afternoon highs will be in the 40s, but factoring in the north wind, it will feel like the 20s through the day.

Rain chances go up tomorrow as the front moves through, but rain should end tomorrow evening.

Saturday morning lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s with a hard killing freeze expected.