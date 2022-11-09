Nationwide Senate Elections Currently Counting Votes

By: News 9

Around the nation, Americans are keeping a close eye on multiple U.S. Senate races.

In Georgia, the race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker looks to be a toss-up as officials continue to count ballots.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Democratic candidate John Fetterman wins the state's U.S. Senate race, according to the Associated Press. The seat was previously held by Republican Pat Toomey.

In Arizona, the Associated Press reported less than 60% of the votes were recorded at the last check, with Democratic candidate Mark Kelly in the lead against his Republican opponent Blake Masters.



