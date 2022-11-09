Vehicle Crash Leads To Impact With Residence In NW OKC

Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 4:32 am
Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a crash at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 53rd Street and North Vermont Avenue.
According to police on scene, two cars collided and one ended up in the yard of a residence, then, the driver of one of the vehicles car tried to reverse out of the yard and became stuck.
Authorities said the driver accelerated rapidly, freeing the vehicle before colliding with a house.
Oklahoma City police said there were no injuries, and one of the drivers was cited for driving without insurance and for causing an accident.
