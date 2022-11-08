News 9’s Sylvia Corkill At Kendra Horn Watch Party

Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 5:11 pm
Watch Live: Election Night Coverage
News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has been keeping up with Democratic Senate candidate Kendra Horn since her primary win.
She joins her team in Oklahoma City as they prepare for their watch party this evening.
For the latest election information from races across the state, follow this link.
November 8th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022