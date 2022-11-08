News 9’s Feliz Romero At Markwayne Mullin Watch Party


Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 5:11 pm



TULSA, Okla. -

News 9’s Feliz Romero has been following Republican Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin for the last few months as he campaigns. 

She joins his team in Tulsa as they prepare for their watch party this evening. 

For the latest election information from races across the state, follow this link. 
