Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie

By: News 9

UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday.

The victims' identities are not yet known.

Below is the original story.

The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near Guthrie.

According to GFD, an airboat flipped and multiple people are unaccounted for from the crash.

Authorities have recovered the body of one of the boaters. They are still searching for the other two missing people.

Officials say they will work into the night to recover the other missing boaters.

This is a developing story.