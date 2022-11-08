Calvey, Behenna Reaching For Oklahoma Co. District Attorney

By: News 9

Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna are vying to be the next Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Behenna said her skills set her apart to be the county's next top prosecutor.

"I was a federal prosecutor for 25 years in Oklahoma City," Behenna said. "I was part of the Oklahoma City Bombing investigation, and assigned by the attorney general of the United States to be on the prosecution team for Timothy McVeigh."

Current Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, Behenna's opposition, said there needs to be changes in the district attorney's office, and he's the one who can shift the culture.

"The problems with that office need to be solved by someone that needs to be able to go in and know the players in the system, and be able to work with the stakeholders in the system" Calvey said. " Ms. Behenna has no idea on how to do any of those things."

Whomever wins today's election will replace current Oklahoma District Attorney David Prater, who is retiring.