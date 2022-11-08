James Lankford, Madison Horn Competing For Senate Seat

Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 7:33 am
Incumbent Republican James Lankford is defending his U.S. Senate seat from his challenger, Democrat Madison Horn.
Lankford has served as one of Oklahoma's senators since 2014, and before that was a U.S. representative since 2011.
Horn won the most votes in the Democratic primary in June, and successfully defeated fellow Democrat Jason Bollinger in the runoff in August.
November 8th, 2022
November 6th, 2022
November 5th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022