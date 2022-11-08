James Lankford, Madison Horn Competing For Senate Seat


Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 7:33 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Incumbent Republican James Lankford is defending his U.S. Senate seat from his challenger, Democrat Madison Horn.

Lankford has served as one of Oklahoma's senators since 2014, and before that was a U.S. representative since 2011.

Horn won the most votes in the Democratic primary in June, and successfully defeated fellow Democrat Jason Bollinger in the runoff in August.
