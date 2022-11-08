Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn Battle For Retiring Sen. Inhofe's Seat

By: News 9

Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Markwayne Mullin are vying for current Senator Jim Inhofe's seat.

While Horn agreed to a televised debate before the election, Mullin declined.

"I don't have an interest in sitting there on the stage with someone that just constantly attacks you," Mullin said.

Countering Mullin, Horn said anyone who won't answer questions doesn't deserve votes.

On issues such as a federal abortion ban, the two candidates have different views.

While Horn said she opposed a federal ban, Mullin said he would do what it takes to "protect babies."



