Oklahoma Governor Candidates Brace For Election Day

Other Races, Items On The Ballot Across The State

Incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is taking on current State Superintendent Democrat Joy Hofmeister.

Perhaps the biggest race in the state News 9 is following today is the race for governor.

One of the main issues facing the state, and therefore the position of governor, is the topic of abortion.

Oklahoma currently has some of the strictest laws in the nation, only allowing the procedure when the mother's life is in danger.

During News 9's October debate, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he would be willing to allow some exceptions.

Stitt said if the state legislature put forward a law which would ban the procedure unless it was a case of rape, incest or addiction, he would sign it.

However, Hofmesiter said she describes herself as pro-life, but doesn't draw a firm line on the procedure.

"I am personally pro-life, but I haven't walked in every woman's shoes," Hofmeister said. "I don't favor extremes on either side of the issue."

On the subject of recreational marijuana though, Hofmeister and Stitt said they oppose legalization.

Another one of the biggest points of contention on both sides has been the uptick in crime rates in Oklahoma.

During the debate, Hofmesiter said crime rates in Oklahoma are higher than in New York and California.

A claim Governor Stitt said isn't true.

However, News 9 did verify Hofmeister's statement.

Other candidates, such as Dr. Ervin Yen, are making moves this election cycle.

Yen, running as an independent, announced his candidacy exactly two years ago, on Nov. 8, 2020.

Yen, an anesthesiologist and former Oklahoma state senator, then said he was running to challenge Gov. Stitt for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On abortion, Yen said in 2020 that although he described himself as a "pro-life Catholic," he would push back against far-reaching anti-abortion legislature.