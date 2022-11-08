What Oklahoma Voters Need To Know

By: News 9

-

As lines form outside polling locations, News 9 has all the information you'll need before they open at 7:00 a.m.

Voters will have twelve hours to vote, as they close at 7 p.m. However, anyone still in line to vote after 7:00 p.m. will be able to.

Oklahoma residents must be registered to vote in order to legally cast their ballot, and voters must be able to present some form of photo I.D., such as a state driver's license or tribal I.D., or their voter registration card.

For a form of identification to be valid, it must contain the persons name, a photograph of the person and an expiration date for anytime after the date of the election.

However, if one does not have any I.D., the option to sign an affidavit for a provisional ballot, which will be counted after election day once their information has been verified by their county's election board.

The deadline has since passed for voters to mail in an absentee ballot, so voters can not deliver or mail them.