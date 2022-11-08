Cowgirls Basketball Beats UTRGV 95-63

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma State women's basketball team took home a win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

The Cowgirls ended nearly 30 points ahead of UTRGV with a final score of 95-63.

Monday's game officially kicked off the Jacie Hoyt era, according to the university. Hoyt was introduced as the Cowgirl's head coach back in March of 2022 after coaching at Kansas City from 2017-22.

The Cowgirls will now take on the Northwestern State Demons on Friday, November 11.