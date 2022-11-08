Sunbeam Family Services Opens New Education Center

-

In a ribbon cutting ceremony, Sunbeam Family Services celebrated the grand opening of Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center.

The early education center is expected to enrich the northeast Oklahoma City community.

From its students and their guardians to residents living nearby, the repurposed building has helped to restore the heartbeat of the community after the doors to the former elementary school closed in 2020.

In a grand opening ceremony Monday there were smiles across the board.

Jaeleigh is one of about 544 kids all between the ages of birth and three who attend one of Sunbeam's early education centers.

Her mother Jaedah said her daughter is thriving.

“I know the quality childcare she is getting right now probably would not be able to be provided if it was not Sunbeam,” said mother, Jaedah Lewis.

The school, incredibly unique and multi-faceted, is helping to nurture and guide students like Jaeleigh and their guardians.

“In addition to taking care of the children during the day, we're helping families reach their goals and see success in their family life,” said Sarah Rahhal, Sunbeam’s COO.

Over two years, and with $2.8 million in funding, colorful classrooms, a community gym, and multiple playgrounds helped to transform Edwards Elementary to the hub site it is today.

“They provide amazing childcare for children, great resources for parents and families, and I’m excited they will be helping the entire community with mental health services and resources for everyone,” said Lewis.

Sunbeam said the center would not have been made possible without the help of the community and its partners.

“Thanking the community for embracing us and our work, I’m excited to see what comes,” said Rahhal,

News 9 is teaming up with Sunbeam to raise money for the new center, with a goal of $100,000. The money will be used for classroom kits and mental health playrooms. If you'd like to help, follow this link.



