Moore City Manager Breaks Down Sales Tax Proposition Renewal For Voters

-

Come election day The City of Moore will vote on whether to re-new their sales tax proposition.

News 9 spoke to the city manager about how they have used the funds this past election-cycle.

The city has been able to use millions of dollars to improve roads and help first responders.

They want to stress to voters that this measure will not raise the city’s sales tax.

“We have been able to do a lot of really good things with this revenue source and we hope to be able to continue,” said Brooks Mitchell, the Moore City Manager.

He said the money from the existing half-cent sales tax proposition has been used to improve the city.

“We’ve been able to spend $14 million on residential streets. We have replaced several streets in the city entirely. We’ve been able to purchase 21 police vehicles, a fire engine and lots of police and fire equipment that they use in the field,” said Mitchell.

The funds also help them cover unforeseen expenses such as storm damage.

“Just in this last cycle alone we’ve had an ice storm, we’ve had one of the coldest winters we’ve had on record. It is very unpredictable in Oklahoma, so this revenue really helps,” said Mitchell.

If passed he said this proposition will bring in more than five million dollars a year.

“It allocates 70% to residential streets and we have 207miles of residential streets so there is always a lot to do. Then 20% for public safety equipment, for police and fire department, and the other 10% for public safety operations,” he said.

Voters are encouraged to read about the proposition before heading to the polls.

“We have a growing city, and we need to maintain our infrastructure and this half cent sales tax helps us do that. It is not only paid by residents of Moore but paid by anybody that comes to Moore and shops,” said the City Manager.

If this measure passes it will go into effect in 2023 and expire in 2027.



