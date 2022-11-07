Local Black-Owned Businesses Team Up To Succeed

-

ASA Boutique is a community of Black business owners who have come together with a mutual goal, success.

“We have 27, local Black-owned businesses right here in this small boutique. We’re a boutique of boutiques,” said store owner Druana Sanders-Forcha.

She opened ASA Boutique in August of last year, and her focus was to create a place where local Black business owners would have the tools they needed to succeed in Oklahoma.

“I did some pop-up shops, and I saw people out there, people who were serious about their business, but they were traveling around and not really able to get a footing,” said Sanders-Forcha.

Displaying everything from clothes, to jewelry, pickles and hot sauce, skin care products and purses.

“As an African American artist, I believe, in order to be myself, I have to see myself. When I walked in here, I was surrounded with myself,” said artist Al Bostic.

“We offer energy teas and meal replacement shakes,” said Latoya Jennings, owner of Energetic Vibes.

She knew immediately the boutique was the perfect match for her Energetic Vibes business.

“It helped my business dramatically because I’m teamed with the boutique, so once you get the health side of it and I get you looking and feeling right, we’re actually teamed with the boutique to where you can go and dress that up right here in the store,” said Jennings.

In the spirit of community, there is typically something going on after hours.

“We also have drum circles that are free to the community. We also have paint classes, we have brunches, we have workout classes,” said Sanders-Forcha.

Even though the store features local Black owned businesses, the store welcomes everyone.

“It’s for everyone to come and see and everyone to come and purchase and everyone to come and learn from,” said Sanders-Forcha.

A community of businesses all working together and supporting each other

“It’s like a big happy family in here,” said Bostic.

ASA Boutique is located on the first floor of 50 Penn Place. For information about the boutique visit www.asaisbeautiful.com.



