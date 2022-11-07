By: News 9

New Documentary Centered Around 'The Flaming Lips' Is Now Streaming

-

A documentary about one of Oklahoma's most well-known bands is now available to stream.

The new film on The Flaming Lips explains the story behind the band's use of "space bubbles" where fans and themselves were placed inside their own inflatable bubble to protect them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Flaming Lips To Perform 2 Physically-Distanced 'Space Bubble' Courts

You can watch it on The Criterion's streaming service for free by clicking here.



