Colorado Voters To Determine Criminalization Status Of Magic Mushrooms


Monday, November 7th 2022, 9:34 am

By: News 9


The ballot item that's raising eyebrows across the country this election cycle comes from Colorado, where voters will consider whether to decriminalize magic mushrooms.

Colorado also happened to be the first state to legalize marijuana for non-medical use, more than a decade ago.

Only one other state, Oregon, has decriminalized the psychedelic fungi.
