CDC Updates Opioid Prescription Guidelines


Monday, November 7th 2022, 4:41 am

By: News 9


The Center for Disease Control has updated its guidelines for prescribing opioids for pain.

The CDC now recommends that medical providers avoid abrupt discontinuation of opioids, and said doctors should collaborate with patients when making treatment decisions.

The agency said some state laws and insurance decisions based off the 2016 guidelines were actually inconsistent with those recommendations and have contributed to patient harm.
