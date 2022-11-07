Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: November 6


Sunday, November 6th 2022, 8:29 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.


What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU & TU

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Baylor

AP Top 25: Georgia Has No. 1 On Lock, 'Bama Drops To No. 10

Viewer Question

Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus Kansas

Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Tulane

Play The Percentages
