Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: November 6

Sunday, November 6th 2022, 8:29 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU & TU
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Baylor
AP Top 25: Georgia Has No. 1 On Lock, 'Bama Drops To No. 10
Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus Kansas
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Tulane
