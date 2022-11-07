County Jail Trust To Consider Firing Jail Administrator Monday


Sunday, November 6th 2022, 11:03 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Members of the Oklahoma County Jail trust will discuss the potential firing of Jail Administrator Greg Williams on Monday.

Williams has been the administrator of the jail since July 2020 and has come under fire several times, as citizens have criticized his leadership.

So far, 14 inmates have died this year.

