Over 800 Cyclists Come Together For 2nd Annual Cycle 66 In Edmond

Over 800 cyclists from Oklahoma and neighboring states came out to ride along Route 66 for the second annual Cycle 66 Sunday morning in Edmond.

There were three different races cyclists could participate Sunday: the full 66 miles, a 33-mile ride or a 10-mile ride. Each leg took off from the middle of downtown Edmond, and the finish line was right back where they started.

“This is another major race we have now along one of the most famous roads in the entire world- and that is route 66," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis, an avid cyclist, came out to show his support and participate in the event.

“These people have been riding all year long, this is nothing for them, this is just another fun event for them," Davis said. “The cycling culture in Edmond is huge and it's growing.”

Before the race made its way to Edmond, local cyclists were traveling across the state.

“We had to go to Tulsa, we had to go to Oklahoma City, or we had to go out of state to ride, now we're actually having events in Edmond for us to display our beautiful town," Davis said.

Not only do local cyclists have the opportunity to ride in their own backyard, but they also have the chance to showcase Edmond to some out-of-state cyclists.

“I met people from Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, just this morning," Davis said.

Pinnell called today's event the perfect combination of tourism and healthy living. He said during COVID people in Edmond and across the state began getting out more and more to exercise and enjoy time outdoors. He said events like Cycle 66 are perfect for people to continue getting out in the community and being active.

“This is great for the health of the community to get more people living active lifestyles but also to get to know route 66," Pinnell said.

Both Pinnell and Davis said they're hoping Cycle 66 continues to grow both locally and nationally in the coming years.

“Last year we had 500 riders, this year we have 800, so I think it's the next big race in the state, but I think it's the next big race regionally," Pinnell said.

“This is only year two, so no telling where Edmond Cycle 66 will be in ten years.”

The event was sponsored by OU Health, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Autumn Life Behavioral Health Center, a geriatric psychiatry inpatient program at OU Health Edmond Medical Center.