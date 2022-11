By: News 9

2022 Riversport Challenge Duathlon Happening At OKC Riversport Complex This Weekend

-

The 2022 Riversport Challenge Duathlon is happening this weekend.

The event kicks off Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the OKC Riversport Complex.

Participants will go head to head in several events, including a 3K run and a 13-mile bike ride.

