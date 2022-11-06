2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects

Sunday, November 6th 2022, 7:10 am
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed.
After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according to police.
Two of the four individuals were arrested, taken to the hospital and eventually booked, police said.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects.
Police ask anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers.
