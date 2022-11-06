ODOT Attorneys Ask Judge To Dismiss Subpoenas Due To Improper Paperwork

By: News 9

ODOT Attorneys Ask Judge To Dismiss Subpoenas For Official

New developments in a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

In a virtual court hearing on Friday, companies, firms and officials that have been subpoenaed argued they shouldn't have to sit for questioning.

That includes the attorney for Jessica Brown, who said the paperwork wasn't served correctly.

"They served that subpoena by leaving it with a coworker of hers at ODOT. They never served Jessica Brown."

Brown is the director of Strategic communications at the state transportation cabinet, which oversees the OTA, ODOT and the state aeronautics commission.

The plaintiffs in the case are arguing the opposite and demanding Brown to sit for questions.

The judge tells News 9 he will decide whether to enforce or throw out the subpoenas soon.