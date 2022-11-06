Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City

Saturday, November 5th 2022, 8:39 pm
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody.
Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.
Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
