2 Killed In Bryan County Crash

Friday, November 4th 2022, 8:14 pm
Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant.
Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash.
The crash involved two cars. The drivers of both vehicles survived the crash and were taken to area hospitals.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
November 4th, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
November 5th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022