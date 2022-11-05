2 Killed In Bryan County Crash

By: News 9

Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant.

Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash.

The crash involved two cars. The drivers of both vehicles survived the crash and were taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.