Local Mentoring Group Inspires Students To Achieve Greatness

Hope, healing, love, and belonging, just some of the things stressed at this year’s level up conference, for the Making of Men – Waking of Women program.

The program was started by Steven Davis in 1995.

“It’s about giving young people the necessary tools to navigate the storms of life,” said Davis.

Over 100 students from metro schools were inspired through one-on-one interaction and speakers.

“For them to interact in a way that allows them to go back in their schools and be the seed, if you would, for change in their schools,” said Davis.

News 9’s Mike Glover, DeWayne Walker and Pastor Jessee Jackson spoke to motivate the students.

“Our young folks need to be inspired, and they need to see other people, that come from where they are right now and have overcome obstacles,” said Pastor Jesse Jackson, pastor of East Sixth Street Christian Church.

Along with great speakers, the students participated in classes on everything from finances to leadership, to self-esteem.

“You basically learn principles and how to carry yourself, and you learn how to write stuff down and journal, and stuff like that,” said Harding Prep senior student Sharika Russell.

The program is taught as a curriculum in Oklahoma City public schools.

“We teach them how to speak publicly and how not to fear that thing, to do it in spite of, and the way that they do that is through preparation,” said Davis.

The Making of Men – Waking of Women program is available for high school students for more information visit their website.



