1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City

Friday, November 4th 2022, 4:13 pm
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City.
The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue.
The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody.
This is a developing story.
