1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City


Friday, November 4th 2022, 4:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue.

The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody.

This is a developing story.
