Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County


Friday, November 4th 2022, 12:51 pm

By: News 9


McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. -

An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102.

The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has been limited to one lane.

The extent of the injury sustained or how many vehicles were involved is not yet known.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is on its way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

