Mistletoe Market Helping Oklahomans Get Holiday Shopping Done Early This Weekend

A metro event is helping Oklahomans get holiday shopping done early this year.

Mistletoe Market starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Emily Ramseyer and Anastasia Svec from the Junior League of Oklahoma City joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.

