Science Museum Oklahoma Announces Plans For New Planetarium, Renovations

Science Museum Oklahoma has announced plans to build a new planetarium in Oklahoma City.

The new planetarium will be located where the old Omnidome was housed.

The plan also features renovations to the museum to include more astronomy-based exhibits.

The museum’s website shows that they have been raising funds through the One Giant Leap initiative.

The museum released this statement on their website during the One Giant Leap initiative: “Oklahomans take great pride in our rich history of space exploration. We are scientists and explorers by nature. It is fitting that we provide the next generation of Oklahomans with the inspiration they need to carry forward this rich tradition. We hope you’ll join us as we take a giant leap and bring the universe into the hands of hundreds of thousands of people each year – and provide Oklahomans with the premier science museum in the region.”

