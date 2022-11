By: News 9

Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC

A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes.

According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is diverting traffic on I-35 southbound to I-44 westbound.

This is a developing story.