1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect


Friday, November 4th 2022, 9:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities.

Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is unknown how many people were involved.

Officers said the victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.
