1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect

Friday, November 4th 2022, 9:23 am
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities.
Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue.
Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is unknown how many people were involved.
Officers said the victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they have no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.
