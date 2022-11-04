FBI: New Jersey Synagogues Facing Threat


Friday, November 4th 2022, 5:06 am

By: News 9


NEWARK, N.J. -

The FBI warned synagogues in New Jersey of a "credible threat," urging community leaders to stay vigilant.

The agency has yet to release where the threat was issued or what else is involved, but that all members should take any precautions to ensure their safety.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, including assault, harassment and vandalism.



