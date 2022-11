Links Mentioned On Nov. 4, 2022

By: News 9

-

Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts for Nov. 4, 2022.

Dog Rescued From Fire Receives Free Care From Neel Veterinary Hospital

A metro family's dog is on the long road to recovery after it was burned in a fire near Northwest 16th Street and Interstate 44. The family was safe, but one of their other dogs, Zuke, died. The other dog, Hannibal, is recovering.

If you’d like to know more about the Neel Veterinary Hospital, click here.